Federal fugitive wanted for ripping off Florida DOT program that helps needy nabbed in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. (WFLA) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office tells 8 On Your Side that Alejo Tronco-Diaz, the federal fugitive charged with stealing $370,000 from the Florida DOT has been arrested at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport. The federally-funded state DOT program he reportedly stole from helps poor, disabled and elderly people obtain transportation and increase mobility

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Tampa tells us agents nabbed Tronco-Diaz last night. Tronco-Diaz’s wife, Tracy Tronco—the half sister of disgraced former Florida Lt. Governor Jennifer Carroll, was arrested last week on the same charges and bonded out.When we interviewed

When we interviewed Tronco at her home Monday she declined to comment, other than to insist there was on grand jury indictment filed against her or her husband.

Tracy Tronco was a DOT worker who processed federal grant money for the program the couple allegedly stole from and diverted to two “churches” they ran out of their Lakeland home and a storefront in Plant City.

According to a 19-page federal grand jury indictment, the scheme went undetected for five years, from 2010-2015. It ended after another staff worker started noticing irregularities when Tronco switched positions and transferred from Tampa to Bartow. The DOT Inspector General’s Office investigated and eventually contacted the FBI with evidence of the theft scheme. Tronco resigned from the DOT in April 2016 before the state agency could fire her.

The U.S Attorney’s Office in Tampa says Alejo Tronco-Diaz will make his first appearance in a Seattle court today where he faces federal conspiracy, theft and mail fraud charges.

The family’s home in Lakeland also doubled as a “church” View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Tracy Tronco at her home in Lakeland

The family’s home in Lakeland also doubled as a “church” View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Tracy Tronco at her home in Lakeland

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES