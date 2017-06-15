Escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing 2 guards captured in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say two escaped inmates from Georgia have been captured after a foot chase in Rutherford County Thursday evening.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were taken into custody after the pursuit.

The two men are wanted for reportedly killing two Georgia state prison guards on a bus before fleeing in a stolen car earlier this week.

Investigators are still on scene.

The men will be booked into the Rutherfod County jail in Murfreesboro. They were not hurt in the pursuit with police.

