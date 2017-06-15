Driver dead and Tampa roads closed after tree falls on car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Early Thursday morning a tree fell onto a car in Tampa and killed the driver.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Orient Road North.

Just as the vehicle approached the intersection of Deleuil Avenue, a large section of an oak tree broke and fell onto the hood of the car and power lines.

The tree crushed the roof of the car and the driver died at the scene.

TECO is at the scene shutting off the power.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene trying to remove the tree.

Wexford Park Drive and Hillsborough Avenue is shut down.

