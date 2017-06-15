Deputies searching for suspect after shooting at Tampa bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting at a Tampa Bar.

The incident happened at 4313 Gunn Highway, at a bar called “The Break Room.”

The call to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office came in around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies say a black male was inside the bar when he got into a dispute with another man. They reportedly both went outside, and the black male was shot three times.

He showed up at Florida Hospital in Carrollwood. He was transported to TGH for surgery.

HCSO is still looking for the suspect, with an unknown description. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates on this story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES