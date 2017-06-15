Sarasota Co. Chick-fil-A manager accused of exchanging nude photos with employee

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County Chick-fil-A manager was arrested, accused of exchanging sexually explicit photos with one of his juvenile employees.

Daniel Ott, 29, of North Port, was charged with promoting sexual performance by a child and distributing obscene material to a minor.

North Port police said that Ott’s estranged wife found him with the girl in her Lavilla Avenue home in January and reported it to officers.

They discovered that Ott had been sending the girl several images of his body and she was sending him nude photos in return. The digital images contained explicit sexual conversations. Police said this had been going on for about four months from November through February.

At the time, Ott was manager at the Port Charlotte Chick-fil-A and knew the girl was not an adult, police said.

Investigators are concerned that there could be other victims. If you have any information, email intel@northportpd.com. You can also just hit the “contact us” button right here their Facebook page and remain anonymous.

