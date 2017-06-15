Celebrate dad with freebies, fun in Tampa Bay area this Father’s Day

(WFLA) – There are so many ways to celebrate dad with freebies, food, drinks and fun around the Tampa Bay area this weekend. Happy Father’s Day!

Tijuana Flats – Sunday

All Tijuana Flats locations will offer a free taco and a free drink to all dads on Father’s Day. Get the details.

Yact StarShip Brunch & Dinner Cruises – Sunday

Multiple cruise times are available this Sunday to give dad a break. Each dad on the cruise can enjoy three complementary premium level beverages. Get the details.

Tampa Bay History Center – Sunday

Stop by the History Center with dad this weekend and he gets in free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Get the details.

Valentino Pizzeria Trattoria – Sunday

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, dads can enjoy a free draft beer with the purchase of an entrée. The restaurant is unveiling new dishes in time for the holiday. Get the details.

McDonalds – Sunday

Tampa Bay area dads can kick off their day with free breakfast at McDonald’s when accompanied by a child. Get the details.

Morean Arts Center – Saturday, Sunday

Dads get in to the Chihuly Collection free with one paid admission this weekend. Get the details.

Miracle Foundation

Give dad a “virtual drink” this Father’s Day and the monetary equivalent will be a donation in their name to support children without parents. Get the details.

Dinosaur World – Sunday

Take dad to see the dinos on Sunday. He gets in free with the purchase of child’s admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Get the details.

