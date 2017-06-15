Cabrera’s game-ending homer gives Tigers 5-3 win over Rays

DETROIT (AP) – Miguel Cabrera’s two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning gave the Detroit Tigers a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

The game was tied at three entering the ninth, but Alex Avila singled off Tommy Hunter (0-2) with one out. Andrew Romine pinch ran and trotted home when Cabrera hit his seventh career game-ending homer into the right-field stands.

Justin Wilson (3-2) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Tigers starter Justin Verlander pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and five walks. He’s now walked five batters three times this season after not doing it a single time in 2016. He struck out six.

Alex Cobb gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings, striking out three.

