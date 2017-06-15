Cabrera’s game-ending homer gives Tigers 5-3 win over Rays

DETROIT (AP) – Miguel Cabrera’s two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning gave the Detroit Tigers a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.
The game was tied at three entering the ninth, but Alex Avila singled off Tommy Hunter (0-2) with one out. Andrew Romine pinch ran and trotted home when Cabrera hit his seventh career game-ending homer into the right-field stands.
Justin Wilson (3-2) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief.
Tigers starter Justin Verlander pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and five walks. He’s now walked five batters three times this season after not doing it a single time in 2016. He struck out six.
Alex Cobb gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings, striking out three.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Tree falls on car in Tampa, killing driver
- Family’s home destroyed while on vacation, cats missing
- Ohio student imprisoned in N. Korea returns home in coma, family adjusting to new reality
- Lakeland man sues friend in dispute over $1M lottery ticket
- WFLA News Channel 8 volunteers for Founder’s Day of Caring
- Speed Busters: Lead feet causing problems for residents, pets on Ridgewood Park Street
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.