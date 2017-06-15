Better Call Behnken: Clearwater grave still lacks headstone, 13 years after man’s death

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Thirteen years after his death, Colleen Days still grieves the loss of her little brother. Her pain is made much worse because the headstone she paid more than $1,000 for in 2004 is still not up.

“(This is) very emotional, and very sensitive, because my brother, he was Down Syndrome,” Days said. “And he was so precious to me.”

Instead of a headstone, there are only two white flags marking the grave site.

“I think it’s disrespectful, and it makes me sad,” Days said.

Days says she raised her brother, Jonathan Williams, after their parents died. He was in his early 30s when he died suddenly, after complications from diabetes.

She says she thought the headstone would be placed on her brother’s grave within six months after his death. But, every time she checked, it was not there.

The Clearwater funeral home she paid to order and install the headstone has given her excuses and empty promises. So, Days decided to call 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken.

Investigator Shannon Behnken is working to get answers. She tracked down the man who collected Days’ money in 2004 to find out where the headstone is, and when he’ll deliver on what he was paid to do 13 years ago. Watch the story, tonight at 5 p.m.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES