Better Call Behnken: Clearwater grave still lacks headstone, 13 years after man’s death

By Published: Updated:
Jonathan Williams passed away 13 years ago.

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Thirteen years after his death, Colleen Days still grieves the loss of her little brother. Her pain is made much worse because the headstone she paid more than $1,000 for in 2004 is still not up.

“(This is) very emotional, and very sensitive, because my brother, he was Down Syndrome,” Days said. “And he was so precious to me.”

Instead of a headstone, there are only two white flags marking the grave site.

“I think it’s disrespectful, and it makes me sad,” Days said.

Days says she raised her brother, Jonathan Williams, after their parents died. He was in his early 30s when he died suddenly, after complications from diabetes.

She says she thought the headstone would be placed on her brother’s grave within six months after his death. But, every time she checked, it was not there.

The Clearwater funeral home she paid to order and install the headstone has given her excuses and empty promises. So, Days decided to call 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken.

Investigator Shannon Behnken is working to get answers. She tracked down the man who collected Days’ money in 2004 to find out where the headstone is, and when he’ll deliver on what he was paid to do 13 years ago. Watch the story, tonight at 5 p.m.

Follow Shannon Behnken on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s