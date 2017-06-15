88-year-old woman stabbed in Sarasota Co.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported stabbing of an 88-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but the stabbing appeared to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Mental health issued may have been involved.

The woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES