88-year-old woman stabbed in Sarasota Co.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported stabbing of an 88-year-old woman.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but the stabbing appeared to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Mental health issued may have been involved.
The woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown.
