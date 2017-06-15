8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | June 17-18

3. MOSI’s Rockets’ Red Glare Festival (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Discover the science of fireworks, then build rockets and send them soaring more than 100 feet into the sky. Get the details

7. Sunshine State Clusters (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Thousands of dogs in all breeds will be here to complete. Get the details

5. Dierks Bentley Concert (Friday)

Party with one of country music’s big name guys right here in Tampa. Get the details

1. Annual Juneteenth Festival (Saturday)

Celebrate diversity through music with friends and family in Port Richey. Get the details

2. Manatee Chamber Culinary Crawl (Saturday)

YUM! Grab some friends and eat your way through Manatee County. Get the details

4. Gender Reveal Race (Saturday)

A first of its kind gender reveal party at the Showtime Speedway oval track. One lap and then celebrate a new life. Get the details

6. Grown Up Night (Saturday)

Adult’s take over the Glazer Children’s Museum on Friday with a ’90s throwback party. Get the details

8. Father’s Day (Sunday)

Lots of freebies around Tampa Bay. Celebrate dad and enjoy the day!

