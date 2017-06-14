Wife of Nik Wallenda discusses hanging by her teeth over Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) – The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda says she’ll be tethered to a helicopter when she hangs from the aircraft by her teeth as it flies over Niagara Falls.

Erendira Wallenda discussed her plans for the stunt during a news conference Wednesday morning on the American side of the Falls.

Wallenda’s stunt is planned for Thursday, the fifth anniversary of her husband’s televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada.

Erendira Wallenda says she plans to hold on by her teeth and her toes while on a Hula Hoop-type device suspended from the helicopter as it flies 300 feet (91 meters) above the Falls.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Florida, in February while practicing an eight-person pyramid. Everyone survived.

