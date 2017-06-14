Who is Congressman Steve Scalise?

By Published:
Rep. Steve Scalise
Stephen Scalise is the Majority Whip for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was the victim of a shooting in Virginia Wednesday.

Scalise, 51, is the Majority Whip for the U.S. House of Representatives. He has been a congressman since 2008, representing Louisiana’s 1st congressional district.

His website says that Scalise is “a strong conservative leader who upholds the Constitution, advocating for the principles of fiscal discipline, lower taxes, an all-of-the-above national energy strategy, a robust national defense, and conservative values.”

He was the chairman of the conservative House Republican Study Committee.

Scalise is a graduate of Louisiana State University and is married to Jennifer Letulle. He has two children and when he is not in Washington, D.C., they live in Jefferson, Louisiana.

You can reach out to Scalise on his Facebook page – facebook.com/RepSteveScalise.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s