Who is Congressman Steve Scalise?

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was the victim of a shooting in Virginia Wednesday.

Scalise, 51, is the Majority Whip for the U.S. House of Representatives. He has been a congressman since 2008, representing Louisiana’s 1st congressional district.

His website says that Scalise is “a strong conservative leader who upholds the Constitution, advocating for the principles of fiscal discipline, lower taxes, an all-of-the-above national energy strategy, a robust national defense, and conservative values.”

He was the chairman of the conservative House Republican Study Committee.

Scalise is a graduate of Louisiana State University and is married to Jennifer Letulle. He has two children and when he is not in Washington, D.C., they live in Jefferson, Louisiana.

You can reach out to Scalise on his Facebook page – facebook.com/RepSteveScalise.