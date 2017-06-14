VIDEO: Suspects attack deli clerk with avocados

NEW YORK (WFLA) — Police in New York City are looking for two suspects caught on camera attacking a deli clerk with avocados and bananas, leaving the victim with a broken jaw.
Police released surveillance video of the incident in hopes of finding the two men.
The attack happened on Memorial Day after the 21-year-old deli clerk tried to kick the two suspects out of the store for causing a scene.
The suspects apparently got angry when a deli worker who didn’t speak English couldn’t understand them when they were ordering food.
Both men are seen on surveillance video picking up avocados, then bananas, and hurling them at the worker who tried to kick them out. They also smashed watermelons and threw other items before leaving the store.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice
- Court filing: Tampa Palms man with Neo-Nazi ties had materials to kill civilians
- Hudson man arrested for using zip ties on children’s hands
- Manhunt underway for inmates who killed prison guards
- St. Pete mother of assault victim details attack on 15-year-old daughter
- VIDEO: Bradenton man pops hood, finds snake on engine
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories