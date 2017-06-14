USA Flea Market closed in Pasco County, building deemed unsafe

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County officials, a team of investigators, code enforcement officers and the fire marshal have closed USA Flea Market, located off of US-19.

Officials deemed the building unsafe with potentially deadly violations.

Code enforcement officer James Hunt called the hundreds of violations “the worst he’s seen in 40 years.”

Violations include problems with the fire sprinkler system, fire hydrants and fire alarm system, along with electrical wiring issues against fire codes, inadequate exits, propane tanks improperly stored, buildings built with no permits and flood zone violations.

The market will be closed until the problem is fixed and the building is back up to code. Seventy vendors operate out of the market. The county says they’re working with vendors to place them elsewhere so they can stay in business.

News Channel 8’s Jana Jones will have more on News Channel 8 at 5 p.m.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES