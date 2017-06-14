Texas cops find $1M worth of meth-laced lollipops

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (WFLA) – A Texas couple was arrested Monday after police seized almost $1 million worth of meth-laced lollipops from a vehicle, according to Click Houston.

Police responded to a call about a burglary at a home outside of Houston when they caught Evonne Mick and David Salinas removing the lollipops from the home, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

“They had so many narcotics in their vehicle they couldn’t close the back hatch of their car,” Lt. Ruben Diaz said during a press conference Tuesday.

Six hundred pounds of the drug-laced candy had been loaded into the back seat of the vehicle, according to police. The candy had been melted into various shapes and designs, like flowers and butterflies or more complicated figures like Batman or Yoda. Given the designs, police worry the drug was being marketed to children. The home is located near a school.

Investigators believe the meth was manufactured inside the home and that Mick was living at the residence at one time.

“I don’t believe these two people were the actual people making them,” a sheriff’s office official said. “The other part of our investigation is going to be trying to figure out who’s actually making them.”

Mick has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and her bond is set at an estimated $100,000, according to court records. Salinas was charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance. He’s being held without bond.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES