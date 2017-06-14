Tampa millennials get advice from local CEO’s at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve ever worried about the work ethic of the next generation — a group often referred to as “millennials” – well, this could ease your mind just a bit.

Eight local CEOs, all under the age of 40, spent almost two hours sharing their personal path to success Tuesday night at the 1st Annual ‘Tampa Millennial Impact Forum’ inside Amalie Arena.

The audience was filled with eager minds who drove through a torrential downpour in downtown Tampa just to get a seat.

One of the brightest stars speaking at the event was a 28-year-old Tampa-born CEO who’s now leading his own multi-million dollar production studio. If there’s anyone with the right qualifications to give advice to this crowd, it’s certainly Tim Moore.

We caught up with the great achiever just moments before the event began to find out how his career took off.

“I started doing video at 14,” Moore told News Channel 8. “It was something I kinda fell into.”

From a business he built in his teenage home, to a career developing projects for many major clients.

“We work with Gatorade, Purina…we work with Corona, YMCA,” the Tampa entrepreneur said. “Our goal is to amplify the brand’s voice. We want to make videos that people can feel that they don’t just watch, but they experience it.”

And it’s this 28-year-old CEO who many of these millennials showed up to listen to. Because with a camera on each of their cell phones, they too have dreams of working in production.

Moores’s advice is simple.

“I would say start out with YouTube University. Get online, look at some free tutorials and I think all the information is there,” he said.

Another successful entrepreneur the millennials came to hear was Tampa Bay Lightning owner, Jeff Vinick.

His words of wisdom included putting down the cell phone and getting personal.

“In this era of cell phones, people are spending so much time like that,” Vinick said. “What they want is a lot more time like that.”

Forbes Magazine recently ranked Tampa as one of the hottest U.S. cities for start-ups. And those entrepreneurs are now referred to as Tampreneurs.

