Taiwan Police K-9 unit has fluffy recruits joining the force

TAIPEI, Taiwan (WFLA) — The newest members of Taiwan’s police force are ready for action.

These four-legged team members are just over a month old and are the newest recruits to Taiwan’s National Police Agency (NPA).

But looking adorable isn’t their only job. They are preparing for a serious role in the force.

All six puppies will be trained to join the NPA’s K-9 Anti-Bomb and Drug unit. The puppies’ mother is one of 22 adult dogs in the K-9 unit.

The puppies are named Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, AJ and Full Moon.

Users on social media were immediately captivated by the puppies and their cute photo shoot.

The post has over 14 thousand reactions and people just can’t get enough of their fluffy faces.

