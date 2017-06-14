Taiwan Police K-9 unit has fluffy recruits joining the force

TAIPEI, Taiwan (WFLA) — The newest members of Taiwan’s police force are ready for action.
These four-legged team members are just over a month old and are the newest recruits to Taiwan’s National Police Agency (NPA).
But looking adorable isn’t their only job. They are preparing for a serious role in the force.
All six puppies will be trained to join the NPA’s K-9 Anti-Bomb and Drug unit. The puppies’ mother is one of 22 adult dogs in the K-9 unit.
The puppies are named Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, AJ and Full Moon.
Users on social media were immediately captivated by the puppies and their cute photo shoot.
The post has over 14 thousand reactions and people just can’t get enough of their fluffy faces.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Lady Gaga releases 4 new Starbucks drinks for special cause
- PHOTOS: SeaWorld Orlando welcomes baby walrus
- Thousands break sand angel world record by Lake Michigan
- NASA gives away free posters to share big moments in history
- P. F. Chang’s creates two wines to pair with favorite Asian foods
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.