Taiwan Police K-9 unit has fluffy recruits joining the force

By Published: Updated:
Credit: NPA

TAIPEI, Taiwan (WFLA) — The newest members of Taiwan’s police force are ready for action.

These four-legged team members are just over a month old and are the newest recruits to Taiwan’s National Police Agency (NPA).

But looking adorable isn’t their only job. They are preparing for a serious role in the force.

All six puppies will be trained to join the NPA’s K-9 Anti-Bomb and Drug unit. The puppies’ mother is one of 22 adult dogs in the K-9 unit.

The puppies are named Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, AJ and Full Moon.

Users on social media were immediately captivated by the puppies and their cute photo shoot.

The post has over 14 thousand reactions and people just can’t get enough of their fluffy faces.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s