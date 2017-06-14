Serious crash shuts down North Bridge to Siesta Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police have responded to a serious crash involving four vehicles.

It happened at the intersection of Faubel Street and Higel Avenue in Sarasota.

Officials have shut down the North Bridge to Siesta Key. The bridge is expected to stay closed for several hours. Drivers nearby are advised to use the South Bridge instead.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com once more information is released.

