Ruskin man arrested outside Pulse nightclub for disturbing the peace, resisting arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Ruskin man faces misdemeanor charges after he was arrested outside of Pulse nightclub while hundreds of people remembered the 49 people killed there last June.

Orlando police say Daniel Maguire, 36, and another protester showed up next door to the site of attack holding a sign with homophobic slurs and wearing a shirt with anti-gay slogans.

A crowd quickly surrounded the two men, shouting “Love over hate.”

When police arrived to defuse the situation, they asked Maguire to move away from the club for his own safety.

“Noticing the hostility of the situation, and the increasing volume of the crowd, I asked the sign holder if he would walk with us to the north to get him out of the crowd,” Sgt. Jerry Goglas wrote in the arrest report. “He stated, ‘Aren’t you here to protect me?’ I advised him that although I was there to keep the peace and protect all persons involved, the crowd was very emotional and becoming increasingly hostile towards him.”

Maguire can be seen on WESH video asking another officer “What law am I breaking?”

That officer holds out his hand to stop Maguire from walking back onto the Pulse property, but he does not comply. Maguire and the officer begin shoving each other, then Maguire falls and is placed in handcuffs.

Maguire was taken into custody and charged with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest without violence.

The other protester was not arrested and left the event without incident.

Services were held throughout the day Monday to remember the 49 people killed on the one-year anniversary of the attack.

Hundreds of people descended on Orlando to leave flowers, cards and drawings to remember the victims and stood shoulder-to-shoulder outside the nightclub as the names of the victims were read aloud.

