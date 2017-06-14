Gas leak prompts neighborhood evacuations in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in a Lakeland neighborhood have been evacuated due to a gas leak.

The Lakeland Fire Department was called to 316 East Palm Drive for a strong smell of gas.

When crews arrived, they discovered that a four-inch gas line was hit by construction workers and gas was leaking out and quickly filling the surrounding neighborhood.

Residents in the vicinity of South Florida Avenue at East Beacon Road, East Palm Drive, Lake Hollingsworth Drive and other nearby roads have been evacuated to the nearby First Presbyterian Church.

The roads are also closed as a safety precaution. The Lakeland Police Department is providing traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

TECO Gas is aware of the leak and is on scene performing repairs. Repairs will take several hours and residents will be kept out of the affected area until the scene is clear.

