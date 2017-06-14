Gas leak prompts neighborhood evacuations in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in a Lakeland neighborhood have been evacuated due to a gas leak.
The Lakeland Fire Department was called to 316 East Palm Drive for a strong smell of gas.
When crews arrived, they discovered that a four-inch gas line was hit by construction workers and gas was leaking out and quickly filling the surrounding neighborhood.
Residents in the vicinity of South Florida Avenue at East Beacon Road, East Palm Drive, Lake Hollingsworth Drive and other nearby roads have been evacuated to the nearby First Presbyterian Church.
The roads are also closed as a safety precaution. The Lakeland Police Department is providing traffic control.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
TECO Gas is aware of the leak and is on scene performing repairs. Repairs will take several hours and residents will be kept out of the affected area until the scene is clear.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Court filing: Tampa Palms man with Neo-Nazi ties had materials to kill civilians
- Hudson man arrested for using zip ties on children’s hands
- Showers shut down at Florida gyms linked to Legionnaires’
- Manhunt underway for inmates who killed prison guards
- St. Pete mother of assault victim details attack on 15-year-old daughter
- VIDEO: Bradenton man pops hood, finds snake on engine
- Jacksonville father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.