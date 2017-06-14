Polk County man arrested for sharing naked photos of ex-wife

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County man is facing charges of sexual cyber harassment for sending naked photos of his soon to be ex-wife to several of her co-workers.

According to charging documents, Joshua Persaud sent a total of 11 sexually explicit images of his wife to five of her co-workers.

The photos were sent to Persuad during the course of their marriage.

The couple separated in January and are now in the process of filing for a divorce.

On May 8, the victim was contacted by her co-workers advising her that someone created a Facebook account using her name and sent personal pictures of her through Facebook instant messenger.

During a police interview with Persaud, he allegedly said he is aware of the sexual explicit images and received the images from the victim during their marriage. Persaud allegedly said he did not send them to anyone, including to a third party that could’ve sent them to her co-workers. Persaud said he knows the victim’s co-workers.

When questioned about the Facebook messages, he immediately replied “well she did that too, she sent pictures of me to my boss and tried to get me fired!”

Detectives concluded that the victim and Persuad were the only two people that were in possession of the sexual explicit images. Although the victim currently has a Facebook account, another account was created using her name.

The second account has no friends and no activity, it was allegedly created for the sole purpose to send the sexually explicit images to the victim’s co-workers without her consent, for no legitimate purpose, with the intent of causing substantial emotional distress to her.

Persaud is charged with sexual cyber harassment.

