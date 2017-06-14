Polk County man arrested for sharing naked photos of ex-wife

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County man is facing charges of sexual cyber harassment for sending naked photos of his soon to be ex-wife to several of her co-workers.
According to charging documents, Joshua Persaud sent a total of 11 sexually explicit images of his wife to five of her co-workers.
The photos were sent to Persuad during the course of their marriage.
The couple separated in January and are now in the process of filing for a divorce.
On May 8, the victim was contacted by her co-workers advising her that someone created a Facebook account using her name and sent personal pictures of her through Facebook instant messenger.
During a police interview with Persaud, he allegedly said he is aware of the sexual explicit images and received the images from the victim during their marriage. Persaud allegedly said he did not send them to anyone, including to a third party that could’ve sent them to her co-workers. Persaud said he knows the victim’s co-workers.
When questioned about the Facebook messages, he immediately replied “well she did that too, she sent pictures of me to my boss and tried to get me fired!”
Detectives concluded that the victim and Persuad were the only two people that were in possession of the sexual explicit images. Although the victim currently has a Facebook account, another account was created using her name.
The second account has no friends and no activity, it was allegedly created for the sole purpose to send the sexually explicit images to the victim’s co-workers without her consent, for no legitimate purpose, with the intent of causing substantial emotional distress to her.
Persaud is charged with sexual cyber harassment.
Follow Melissa Marino on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Court filing: Tampa Palms man with Neo-Nazi ties had materials to kill civilians
- Hudson man arrested for using zip ties on children’s hands
- Showers shut down at Florida gyms linked to Legionnaires’
- Manhunt underway for inmates who killed prison guards
- St. Pete mother of assault victim details attack on 15-year-old daughter
- VIDEO: Bradenton man pops hood, finds snake on engine
- Jacksonville father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.