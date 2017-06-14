Police search for missing Lakeland teen

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Nicholas Eugene Hamilton, 17, was last seen at his residence in North Lakeland on Tuesday, June 6.
He was wearing white shorts and a white hoodie.
No further details were provided.
Anyone with information on Hamilton’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Rep. Steve Scalise in critical condition after shooting at GOP baseball practice
- USA Flea Market closed in Pasco County, building deemed unsafe
- Polk County man arrested for sharing naked photos of ex-wife
- UPS shooting leaves 4 dead, including shooter in San Francisco
- Wife of Nik Wallenda discusses hanging by her teeth over Niagara Falls
- Jacksonville father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad