Police search for missing Lakeland teen

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Nicholas Eugene Hamilton, 17, was last seen at his residence in North Lakeland on Tuesday, June 6.

He was wearing white shorts and a white hoodie.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information on Hamilton’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES