Police officer rescues dog that tumbled into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO, Ill. (WFLA/WLS) – A Chicago news helicopter captured video of a rescue Tuesday morning when a dog tumbled into the water of Lake Michigan.
The dog was drinking from the lake when it learned too far over and tumbled in.
The dog struggled, but couldn’t get a grip to pull itself back up onto the concrete.
A police officer who was responding to a car crash nearby rushed over to help the dog.
Chicago police are still looking for the dog’s owner. Officers think it ran out of a vehicle and toward the lake.
