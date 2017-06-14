Police officer rescues dog that tumbled into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO, Ill. (WFLA/WLS) – A Chicago news helicopter captured video of a rescue Tuesday morning when a dog tumbled into the water of Lake Michigan.

The dog was drinking from the lake when it learned too far over and tumbled in.

The dog struggled, but couldn’t get a grip to pull itself back up onto the concrete.

A police officer who was responding to a car crash nearby rushed over to help the dog.

Chicago police are still looking for the dog’s owner. Officers think it ran out of a vehicle and toward the lake.

