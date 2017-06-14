Police officer rescues dog that tumbled into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO, Ill. (WFLA/WLS) – A Chicago news helicopter captured video of a rescue Tuesday morning when a dog tumbled into the water of Lake Michigan.

The dog was drinking from the lake when it learned too far over and tumbled in.

The dog struggled, but couldn’t get a grip to pull itself back up onto the concrete.

A police officer who was responding to a car crash nearby rushed over to help the dog.

Chicago police are still looking for the dog’s owner. Officers think it ran out of a vehicle and toward the lake.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Sign Up Today Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters