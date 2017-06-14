At least 5 people shot, 2 dead in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/WFLA)– Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 9:00 a.m. in the area of 17th and Utah. This location is near a large UPS center.

The shooter has been shot and is being taken to a hospital.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News that at least five people were shot and two were killed.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area. Officers are doing a search of the area.

They are asking people in the area to shelter in place until further notice.

KRON4 has crews headed to the area to gather more information.

