Motion filed to dismiss charge against wife of Pulse gunman 1 year after shooting

WESH Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen has filed a motion to drop one of her charges.

Lawyers for Noor Salman said an obstruction of justice charge was filed in the wrong district.

The motion was filed Monday, exactly one year after the shooting at Pulse.

The lawyers say the obstruction happened during an interview in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers, and therefore shouldn’t be tried in Orange County, where the shooting happened.

Salman was arrested in California in January and is currently being held in jail until her trial in March.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s