Motion filed to dismiss charge against wife of Pulse gunman 1 year after shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen has filed a motion to drop one of her charges.
Lawyers for Noor Salman said an obstruction of justice charge was filed in the wrong district.
The motion was filed Monday, exactly one year after the shooting at Pulse.
The lawyers say the obstruction happened during an interview in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers, and therefore shouldn’t be tried in Orange County, where the shooting happened.
Salman was arrested in California in January and is currently being held in jail until her trial in March.
