Massive London apartment fire leaves 6 dead

LONDON (WFLA/AP) – Police in London say six people have died in a high-rise fire in west London.

That number is expected to rise.

Commissioner Dany Cotton calls the fire an “unprecedented incident” and says she has never seen anything on this scale in her 29-year career.

She says firefighters are still working.

At least 50 people have been rushed to local hospitals in the capital.

Fire raced through the 24-floor Grenfell Tower in North Kensington around 1 a.m.

Eyewitnesses explained how some people had to jump from the building to escape. A person tossed a baby to someone on the ground, according to reports from Sky News.

There are at least 120 apartment units in the building. 400 to 600 people lived there, reports show

The building opened in 1974 and underwent renovations from 2015-2016.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Sign Up Today Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters