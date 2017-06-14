Lutz woman battling cancer inspires others to keep moving forward

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lutz woman is setting an example one step at a time.

Shirley Hingson, 80, is in year five of battling stage four ovarian cancer. Her treatments worsened her arterial disease and she lost her leg.

Trying to find events to work through her pain, Hingson decided to give the Westcoast Brace & Limb Fun Walk a try, in hopes of being inspired by others who share similar struggles.

As it would turn out, Hingson was the inspiration. She finished the walk dead last, keeping an eye on a golden retriever with a prosthetic leg that kept her motivated.

“Well he kind of limped, and I limp, but he was walking around like it was nothing so I thought if that dog can do it, I can do it,” Hingson said.

She didn’t think anyone cared about her pace on the walk, but when she finally made it to the finish line there was a cheering crowd waiting.

“And, you get there and everyone is applauding and it makes you feel like you’re really an athlete, but you know that you’re really not. You did it that’s what mattered,” she laughed.

Hingson tries to get out and about as much as possible, and feels as though her prosthetic is a way of inspiring others to keep on moving ahead in life not matter what hurdles they may face.

“Some people are like me, you can see what’s going on. For others, it can be emotional,” she said. “You just don’t know what someone is dealing with when you pass them that day. But, if you give them a smile, you usually get one back. It helps them and it helps me.”

The odds have always been against Hingson, but she credits her family and faith for beating them all.

“I know there’s a man who walks beside me because I ask him to, and I have my children. I can’t let them down,” she said.

The 80-year-old still lives independently and her daughters describe her as their greatest inspiration and they hope that other see her in the same way.

Shirley Hingson is a #Gr8Inspiration.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Sign Up Today Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters