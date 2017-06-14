Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps to give away pregnancy tests for ‘You Might Be the Father’s Day’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps are celebrating “You Might Be the Father’s Day” this Thursday.
The minor league baseball team will be handing out pregnancy tests at the ball park.
The team’s website says this is so you’ll know if you need to return for Sunday’s Father’s Day Game.
The organization is promising a night of “suspense and intrigue.”
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Taiwan Police K-9 unit has fluffy recruits joining the force
- Lady Gaga releases 4 new Starbucks drinks for special cause
- PHOTOS: SeaWorld Orlando welcomes baby walrus
- Thousands break sand angel world record by Lake Michigan
- NASA gives away free posters to share big moments in history
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.