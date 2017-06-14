Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps to give away pregnancy tests for ‘You Might Be the Father’s Day’

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps are celebrating “You Might Be the Father’s Day” this Thursday.

The minor league baseball team will be handing out pregnancy tests at the ball park.

The team’s website says this is so you’ll know if you need to return for Sunday’s Father’s Day Game.

The organization is promising a night of “suspense and intrigue.”

