It’s President Trump’s 71st birthday

WASHINGTON (WFLA/CNN) — Happy birthday, President Donald Trump!

The President turns 71-years-old today and he may be getting a big birthday card as a gift.

According to CNN, last week, First Lady Melania Trump asked supporters to sign a card for her husband. Signers were asked to make a donation to the Trump “Make America Great Again” committee.

In a letter to supporters, Melania Trump said birthday celebrations always include family and close friends.

Trump shares his birthday, June 14, with Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 242 birthday. Go America!

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD