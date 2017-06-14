It’s President Trump’s 71st birthday

WASHINGTON (WFLA/CNN) — Happy birthday, President Donald Trump!
The President turns 71-years-old today and he may be getting a big birthday card as a gift.
According to CNN, last week, First Lady Melania Trump asked supporters to sign a card for her husband. Signers were asked to make a donation to the Trump “Make America Great Again” committee.
In a letter to supporters, Melania Trump said birthday celebrations always include family and close friends.
Trump shares his birthday, June 14, with Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 242 birthday. Go America!
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Lady Gaga releases 4 new Starbucks drinks for special cause
- PHOTOS: SeaWorld Orlando welcomes baby walrus
- Thousands break sand angel world record by Lake Michigan
- NASA gives away free posters to share big moments in history
- P. F. Chang’s creates two wines to pair with favorite Asian foods
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.