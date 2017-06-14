Florida Gov. to approve pay raise bill for state workers

By Published:
Florida Gov. Rick Scott

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott is going to approve a pay raise for state employees.

Scott will sign a bill Wednesday that includes $183 million that will be used to offer varying levels of pay hikes for workers.

Rank-and-file employees who currently earn $40,000 a year or less will get a $1,400 pay raise, and those earning more than $40,000 will receive a $1,000 raise. The legislation also authorizes 5 percent pay raises to state law-enforcement officers and 10 percent raises to judges, state attorneys and public defenders.

The bill includes changes to retirement and health insurance benefits.

Newly hired public employees will be placed in an investment 401(k) styled-plan if they don’t make a choice within nine months of starting their jobs. Currently those employees are placed in a traditional pension plan.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s