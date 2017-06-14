DeSean Jackson brings cool confidence to Buccaneer offense

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Day two of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mandatory mini-camp took place over at One Buc Place Wednesday afternoon.

Quarterback Jameis Winston said he is thrilled to be working with talented receivers, including DeSean Jackson.

Season ticket holders were able to watch Jackson and the team practice today.

The Bucs acquired the talented wide-out in free agency this offseason after he had a pretty productive year with the Washington Redskins in 2016, over 1,000 receiving yards to be exact.

At 30 years-old, Jackson shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon and brings experience and a cool confidence to this young Buccaneer offense.

“DeSean brings a pleasant mindset to this team. He’s laid back. He’s going to do his job, and he loves to make big plays,” said Winston.

“Obviously they brought me here for a reason. I’m here for a reason. I want to accommodate that and do things of that nature to be in the right spot at the right time, especially when he (Winston) drops back and he’s going through his progression. I feel like I’m going to do my best job to get open, beat my guy…from there do the best I can to score a touchdown or whatever it is I’m called to do,” said Jackson.

The last day of mini-camp will be held on Thursday, June 15 at One Buc Place.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON