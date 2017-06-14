Corinne Olympios claims she’s a victim in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ misconduct

By Published:
Corinne Olympios arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Unforgettable" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant says she’s a “victim” of undisclosed events that led to production of the reality show being put on hold.

In a statement Wednesday, Corinne Olympios said she has hired an attorney and is seeking therapy to deal with what she called the physical and emotional trauma she experienced on June 4.

Olympios said she has little memory of what occurred.

Warner Bros., the company behind ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” a spin-off of “The Bachelor,” suspended production and sent contestants home while it investigates allegations of misconduct on the set in Mexico.

Warner Bros. also said it plans appropriate action depending on the outcome.

The studio didn’t provide further details and declined comment Wednesday on Olympios’ statement.

“Bachelor in Paradise” planned to air its fourth season this summer.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s