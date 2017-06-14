House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WFLA) — NBC News is reporting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was one of several people shot in Virginia Wednesday morning.

NBC says the shooting incident happened at a GOP baseball practice at a field in Alexandria, Virginia.

Two GOP officials tell NBC the congressman is in stable condition.

Police say the shooting suspect is in custody.

On Twitter, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are aware of the situation.

Rep. Scalise is a Republican from Louisiana.

Congressmen Dennis Ross, Thomas Rooney, Ron Desantis and Matt Gaetz from Florida are all on the GOP baseball team.

Rep. Ross represents the 15th Congressional District, including Brandon and Lakeland. He was not at the practice due to a scheduled physical in the DC area.

A congressman from Alabama said in a live interview that Congressman Desantis was at the practice.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

