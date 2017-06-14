Child ministry director arrested in Largo for lewd and lascivious molestation

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Director of Child Ministry at Anona United Methodist Church is facing a molestation charge after detectives say he inappropriately touched a teenage girl on her buttocks area.

Largo police say 31-year-old Domenic Victor Bisesti touched a 14-year-old girl in a lewd and lascivious manner over her clothing during a church function on church property. They say the behavior happened several times over the past several months.

The victim asked Bisesti to stop after she realized the actions weren’t accidental, but he apparently continued to touch her inappropriately.

Police were contacted after the girl told her mother what was happening.

Bisesti was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation after police spoke to both him and the suspect. Information on the girl’s cell phone also played a role in the investigation.

Police say the church has been notified. There’s no word yet on any other victims.

