5 stabbed, 1 dead in Hillsborough County

PALM RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s deputies in Hillsborough County are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead and injured four others, including two teenagers.

Deputies say the stabbing stemmed from an ongoing neighborhood dispute, and tell News Channel 8 a large and physical fight between two groups broke out just after 1 a.m. Wednesday outside of a home on Windsor Way in Palm River.

At some point during the fight, investigators say people pulled out knives and started stabbing each other.

Two 17-year-olds and three adults were stabbed. One of the adults has died.

It’s unclear if any of the five people who were injured are suspects.

The sheriff’s office says this is going to be a very lengthy investigation.

