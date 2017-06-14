4 Florida congressmen on GOP baseball team

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WFLA) — Four congressmen from Florida are members of the GOP baseball team that was practicing in Virginia when shots rang out Wednesday morning, but not all of them were at the practice.

Dennis Ross (15th Congressional District of Florida including Hillsborough and Polk Counties)

Rep. Ross was not at the GOP baseball practice because he had a scheduled physical in the DC area. He usually would have been at the practice.

He tweeted about the situation and issued a statement.

Praying for my dear friend @SteveScalise & heartfelt appreciation to #CapitolPolice — Dennis Ross (@RepDennisRoss) June 14, 2017

“Cindy’s and my thoughts and prayers are with Whip Scalise, the staff, the Capitol Police officers, and the family and friends of those hurt. Our deep appreciation goes out to the Capitol Police and local law enforcement officers for their protection.”

Thomas Rooney (17th Congressional District of Florida including parts of the Tampa Bay area)

News Channel 8 has reached out to the office of Rep. Rooney and have not yet heard back.

Rep. Rooney did tell CNBC he left just before the shooting happened.

Ron Desantis (6th Congressional District of Florida)

A congressman from Alabama said in a live television interview that Rep. Desantis was at the practice. He has spoken to several news outlets to describe the scene.

Matt Gaetz (1st Congressional District of Florida)

Rep. Gaetz tweeted about the situation.

Praying for my friend @SteveScalise — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2017