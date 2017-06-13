Tampa police detectives searching for homicide suspect accused in shooting near liquor store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted for a homicide.

Police are searching for Michael Bridgeman, 29, who is accused of fatally shooting Curtis Thomas at the Lake Avenue Liquor Store at 2209 Lake Avenue East on April 27.

Curtis’ body was found on the pavement near the liquor store in East Tampa.

Police said Thomas was riding his bike toward the liquor store when Bridgeman began to yell at him for unknown reasons.

Bridge then allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Thomas several times, causing him to fall to the pavement. Bridge then allegedly walked over and shot Thomas in the head before fleeing on foot.

Security footage shows Bridgeman inside the store and Thomas outside prior to the murder.

Police said a witness who personally knows Bridgeman identified him as the man inside the store in the video. Several other witnesses identified him as well.

Bridgeman should be considered armed and dangerous. He is a three-time convicted felon.

Detectives believe that he is still in the Tampa area.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the location and arrested of Bridgeman. Anyone with information regarding the fugitive who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime stoppers must be contacted first to be eligible for a cash reward.

