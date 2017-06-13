Taco Tuesday: Get a free taco at Taco Bell

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You can get a free taco at participating Taco Bell locations today.

Pick up your free Doritos Locos taco at any participating Taco Bell location from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

Taco Bell said it is giving the Doritos Locos tacos away because Golden State won NBA Finals Game 3 on the road in Cleveland.

Golden State clinched the NBA title last night with a win against Cleveland in Oakland by a score of 129-120.

