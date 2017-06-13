‘Sunset Celebration’ returns to Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sunset Celebration returns to Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo this summer for twelve nights.

The zoo will stay open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from June 23 to July 29.

The event features new entertainment, animal mingles, family activities, food, drinks, Dinos After Dark and a light show finale.

Animal habitats will be illuminated and animal encounter kiosks will bring guests eye-to-eye will animal ambassadors.

Entertainment include salsa dancers, a steel drum band, a DJ, African drummers and dancers and more.

Event admission is included with zoo membership or one-day admission on event days. You can learn more by visiting the Lowry Park Zoo website.

