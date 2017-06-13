Students, parents push to change name of Robert E. Lee Elementary in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Tampa could soon bear a new name.
There’s been an ongoing push to change the name of the elementary school on East Columbus Drive.
Some find it offensive since it’s named after a Confederate general.
The hope is to rename it after African American historian Carter G. Wilson.
In recent months, Confederate flags and statues have come down all over the country.
The Hillsborough County School Board is expected to discuss the potential name change after students, parents and some school leaders signed a petition.
A meeting gets underway at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, where the issue is expected to come up.
Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Jacksonville father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad
- St. Pete police seek help identifying man who assaulted girl, 15
- Mom admits to overdosing in Largo gas station bathroom in front of her child
- Manatee Co. man finds python under hood of car
- NASA gives away free posters to share big moments in history