Students, parents push to change name of Robert E. Lee Elementary in Tampa

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Tampa could soon bear a new name.

There’s been an ongoing push to change the name of the elementary school on East Columbus Drive.

Some find it offensive since it’s named after a Confederate general.

The hope is to rename it after African American historian Carter G. Wilson.

In recent months, Confederate flags and statues have come down all over the country.

The Hillsborough County School Board is expected to discuss the potential name change after students, parents and some school leaders signed a petition.

A meeting gets underway at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, where the issue is expected to come up.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s