Silver Alert issued for missing Polk Co. man

Gerald Patrick was reported missing.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Polk County man.

Investigators say Gerald Patrick, age 74, was last seen early Monday night. Patrick was at 19001 NW Highway 335 in Williston, Florida. Patrick was driving his green, 2002 Toyota Rav4 with Florida tag# 997RCE.

A passerby reported seeing Patrick pulled off the side of the road and stopped to talk to him because it appeared as though Patrick was ill.The passerby said Patrick seemed lost and confused and said he was trying to get back to Auburndale. Patrick followed the passerby to his residence in the Williston area where he was given some food and allowed to rest in the driveway for a few hours before he left.

At 8:50 p.m., Patrick’s license plate tag was run by the Florida Highway Patrol in the Jacksonville area.

Police say Patrick has not been diagnosed with any mental impairment. He is diabetic, but has not been taking medications for several years.

Patrick is 5’ 11” tall and weighs 170 lbs.

If you see him call 911.

