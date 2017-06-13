Showers shut down at Florida gyms linked to Legionnaires’

Wikimedia Commons photo credit Mike Mozart

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The spa and showers at two LA Fitness clubs in Florida are closed as health officials look into reports that four clients contracted Legionnaires’ disease.

Kent Donahue, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, tells the Orlando Sentinel three cases are tied to one club near Orlando, and one is linked to another.

Donahue says it’s not certain the disease was contracted at the health clubs.

But all four people visited the LA Fitness centers and officials aren’t aware of other commonalities.

The health club sent notices to customers last week, warning them to watch for signs of Legionnaires’.

News 13 reports the spa and showers are closed. Legionnaires’ disease is a respiratory illness caused by Legionella bacteria and is typically contracted through water systems or air-conditioning systems.

