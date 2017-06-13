Search ends for missing Citrus Co. woman, 72

WFLA Web Staff Published:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that it has ended the search for a missing 72-year-old woman who suffers from memory issues.

Carol McHugh vanished last Thursday afternoon. She was last seen at 3:30 p.m. near the Seven Lakes subdivision off Sandpiper Drive in Inverness.

Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spent more than 3,000 hours searching more than 23 square miles with the hope of finding Carol McHugh. They even went door-to-door in her neighborhood.

There has been no sign of her.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Citrus County Sheriff Mike  Prendergast  announced the sheriff’s office had ended its search for her.

“We’re going to continue to pursue any possible lead,” said Sheriff Prendergast, who also said deputies have postponed their own personal activities to help with the search.

“No effort has been held back to reunite Carol with her family.”

Sheriff Prendergast said there is no evidence of foul play in connection with McHugh’s disappearance.

Carol McHugh  is 5′ 1” tall and weighs 113 lbs. She has short brown hair and was wearing a tan shirt with brown stripes and a large collar and dark-colored pants.

If you see Carol McHugh call 911.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s