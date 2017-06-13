Search ends for missing Citrus Co. woman, 72

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that it has ended the search for a missing 72-year-old woman who suffers from memory issues.

Carol McHugh vanished last Thursday afternoon. She was last seen at 3:30 p.m. near the Seven Lakes subdivision off Sandpiper Drive in Inverness.

Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spent more than 3,000 hours searching more than 23 square miles with the hope of finding Carol McHugh. They even went door-to-door in her neighborhood.

There has been no sign of her.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast announced the sheriff’s office had ended its search for her.

“We’re going to continue to pursue any possible lead,” said Sheriff Prendergast, who also said deputies have postponed their own personal activities to help with the search.

“No effort has been held back to reunite Carol with her family.”

Sheriff Prendergast said there is no evidence of foul play in connection with McHugh’s disappearance.

Carol McHugh is 5′ 1” tall and weighs 113 lbs. She has short brown hair and was wearing a tan shirt with brown stripes and a large collar and dark-colored pants.

If you see Carol McHugh call 911.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES