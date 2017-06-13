Reward offered for information on St. Pete teen’s assault

By Published:
This is a composite image of the man suspected of assaulting a girl in St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Crimestoppers of Pinellas County is now offering a reward for information on an unknown assault suspect.

On Monday, St. Petersburg police asked for the public’s help to identify a man who brutally assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother tells News Channel 8 the teen left their home for a walk to calm down after an argument Memorial Day weekend. When her daughter didn’t return, she reported her missing.

She was later found dazed and injured, walking along 22nd Avenue South near 12th Street.

Investigators said she had been beaten and possibly sexually assaulted.

Anyone with information on the case who wishes to remain anonymous should contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

A reward of up to $3,000 is available.

