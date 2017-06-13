Polk Fire Rescue firefighters return baby osprey to nest

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Fire Rescue firefighters returned a baby osprey to its nest on Tuesday.

The juvenile bird fell from the nest a few days earlier. Indian Lake Estates residents were monitoring its progress, but the bird wasn’t old enough to fly and needed returned to the nest.

The residents asked the firefighters at Indian Lake Estates station 960 to assist.

Captain Paul Shannon, engineer Keith Jenkins and firefighter Tyler Rucker used a bucket truck provided by the homeowner’s association to return the bird to its home.

The osprey’s parents flew to the nest to check on the baby as crews pulled away.

