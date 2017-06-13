Polk Fire Rescue firefighters return baby osprey to nest

By Published:

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Fire Rescue firefighters returned a baby osprey to its nest on Tuesday. 

The juvenile bird fell from the nest a few days earlier. Indian Lake Estates residents were monitoring its progress, but the bird wasn’t old enough to fly and needed returned to the nest.

The residents asked the firefighters at Indian Lake Estates station 960 to assist.

Captain Paul Shannon, engineer Keith Jenkins and firefighter Tyler Rucker used a bucket truck provided by the homeowner’s association to return the bird to its home.

The osprey’s parents flew to the nest to check on the baby as crews pulled away.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s