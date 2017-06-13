Pinellas County Animal Services reduce cat adoption fees as kitten season begins

By Published:
(Source: Pinellas County Animal Services)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Animal Services is offering a reduced adoption fee for cats and kittens through the end of June.

Traditionally, shelters are inundated with litters of kittens in the spring and summer, so Animal Services is offering reduced adoption fees of $5.

The month of June is dedicated to promoting cat adoption.

A list of adoptable cats is available online.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s