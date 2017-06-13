Pinellas County Animal Services reduce cat adoption fees as kitten season begins

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Animal Services is offering a reduced adoption fee for cats and kittens through the end of June.
Traditionally, shelters are inundated with litters of kittens in the spring and summer, so Animal Services is offering reduced adoption fees of $5.
The month of June is dedicated to promoting cat adoption.
A list of adoptable cats is available online.
