PHOTOS: SeaWorld Orlando welcomes baby walrus

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — SeaWorld Orlando welcomed a whiskered walrus baby just in time for summer.
14-year old female, Kaboodle, gave birth to her first calf just after midnight on June 3.
SeaWorld Orlando said Kaboodle and her baby immediately began to bond and the pair remains close at all times, even snuggling with each other as they sleep.
Kaboodle’s calf is the first baby walrus born at SeaWorld Orlando.
Walruses are not yet listed as a threatened species, but they have experienced habitat challenges from warming temperatures and a thinning ice pack.
Walrus populations have stabilized since the 19th-century when commercial hunting was outlawed
Calves are born with robust whiskers which help them detect shellfish. Both males and females have large tusks that are used for defense, cutting through ice and getting out of the water.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Thousands break sand angel world record by Lake Michigan
- NASA gives away free posters to share big moments in history
- P. F. Chang’s creates two wines to pair with favorite Asian foods
- Doctors deliver baby gorilla at Philly Zoo
- 11-year-old boy with autism conquers fear of roller coasters
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.