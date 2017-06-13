PHOTOS: SeaWorld Orlando welcomes baby walrus

By Published:
Credit: Seaworld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — SeaWorld Orlando welcomed a whiskered walrus baby just in time for summer.

14-year old female, Kaboodle, gave birth to her first calf just after midnight on June 3.

SeaWorld Orlando said Kaboodle and her baby immediately began to bond and the pair remains close at all times, even snuggling with each other as they sleep.

Kaboodle’s calf is the first baby walrus born at SeaWorld Orlando.

Walruses are not yet listed as a threatened species, but they have experienced habitat challenges from warming temperatures and a thinning ice pack.

Walrus populations have stabilized since the 19th-century when commercial hunting was outlawed

Calves are born with robust whiskers which help them detect shellfish. Both males and females have large tusks that are used for defense, cutting through ice and getting out of the water.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s