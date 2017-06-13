Panther found dead in Collier County

By Published:
File photo: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) – A necropsy is planned to determine how a panther died in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the cat’s body was found on Sunday in Golden Gate Estates in Collier County in southwest Florida. The animal’s age, sex and cause of death weren’t immediately known. The remains will be taken to a center in Gainesville for the necropsy.

A total of 14 Florida panthers have been found dead in 2017, with 10 road fatalities.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire southeastern United States, but only about 230 remain in the wild.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s