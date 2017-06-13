Court filing: Tampa Palms man with Neo-Nazi ties had materials to kill civilians

TAMPA PALMS, Fla. (WFLA) – A new motion filed by federal prosecutors states that a Tampa Palms man with ties to a Neo-Nazi group had materials in his apartment to kill civilians and target specific locations.

Brandon Russell is looking to be released from jail while he awaits trial, but federal prosecutors filed the motion late Monday night to keep him behind bars.

Russell’s Neo-Nazi connection came to light after the murders of 22-year-old Jeremy Himmelman and 18-year-old Andrew Oneschuk.

Russell’s roommate, 18-year-old Devon Arthurs is accused of killing the two men last month.

After holding three people hostage in a Tampa Palms smoke shop and threatening to kill them, Arthurs led police to the bodies of Himmelman and Oneschuk.

That’s when they found an emotional Brandon Russell outside of the apartment.

Arthurs told police that Russell knew nothing about the murders, but police did find material to make high explosives inside the apartment.

According to the new filing, Arthurs claims Russell had materials to kill civilians, and target locations like power lines, nuclear reactors and synagogues.

The night of the murders, Russell told police he had been a member of an engineering club at the University of South Florida and said the explosive they found were for setting off model rockets and balloons. Russell admitted to the possession of the ammonium nitrate and other precursors found in the garage, as well as the electric matches that could be used as an initiator.

Russell also mentioned to officers that he wanted to go to West Palm Beach to see his father who is a deputy sheriff.

After a criminal complaint for Russell’s arrest was issued, officers realized he did not go to see his father.

Russell was later arrested in Key Largo. One of Russell’s friends, who is a self-proclaimed fascist, Neo-Nazi and national socialist, was with him when he was arrested.

Police say instead of going to West Palm Beach to see his dad, Russell headed to Bradenton where he picked up the friend.

The two then went to a sporting goods store where they bought Savage Arms, 30-06 caliber rifle and a Smith & Wesson 5.56 caliber assault-style rifle.

Russell had approximately 500 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition and 30 round magazines. Each of the four magazines was already loaded with about 25 rounds of the .223 caliber ammunition. Binoculars, some of his Army camouflage uniforms, combat boots and a skull mask were also found in his car at the time of his arrest.

The government contends Russell is the leader of a group that calls itself “Atom Waffen” and that the group has about 30 members nationwide.

Russell is seeking to be released from jail while he waits for trial. His grandmother in Orlando has offered to post his bond, but the motion from the U.S. Attorney’s office points out that Russell’s grandmother knew nothing about his Neo-Nazi connections and that his relationship with his father is strained.

The government also believes Russell is a flight risk because he has significant ties to the Bahamas; his mother and sibling live there, and he has frequently traveled there.

In its motion to keep Russell in jail the government points out the material found in Russell’s garage could be made into a bomb. The government’s motion specifically says, “Detonating this type of bomb could easily cause a vehicle to explode, killing all of the occupants and causing grave damage within a large distance around the explosion site.”

A hearing on Russell’s status is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

If the court grants his release the U.S. Attorney is asking that he be confined to his home with a monitoring device and that he not be allowed to possess a firearm, destructive device, explosive materials of any sort or dangerous weapons. The government is also asking that Russell be barred from using a computer, other electronic devices or a cell phone “to promote or engage in Neo-Nazi activities.”

