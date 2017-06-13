NASA scrubs Wallops rocket launch for the seventh time

WALLOPS, Va. (WAVY/AP) — NASA tried for a seventh time Tuesday to launch a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket, but ultimately scrubbed the launch.
During the test, NASA will fly a sounding rocket and then 10 canisters will be deployed in the air, roughly six to 12 miles from the rocket. The canisters will deploy blue-green and red vapor forming artificial clouds, which will allow scientists on the ground to track particle motions.
NASA says the vapor tracers may be visible from New York to North Carolina. There will be ground cameras at Wallops and in Duck, North Carolina to view the vapor tracers.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Court filing: Tampa Palms man with Neo-Nazi ties had materials to kill civilians
- Hudson man arrested for using zip ties on children’s hands
- Showers shut down at Florida gyms linked to Legionnaires’
- Manhunt underway for inmates who killed prison guards
- St. Pete mother of assault victim details attack on 15-year-old daughter
- VIDEO: Bradenton man pops hood, finds snake on engine
- Jacksonville father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories