NASA scrubs Wallops rocket launch for the seventh time

WALLOPS, Va. (WAVY/AP) — NASA tried for a seventh time Tuesday to launch a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket, but ultimately scrubbed the launch.

The planned launch at Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore on Monday and Tuesday were both canceled because of cloud cover. The launch was postponed Sunday night because of boats in the launch range hazard area. Previous attempts were scrapped for various reasons including high winds and “poor science conditions.”

During the test, NASA will fly a sounding rocket and then 10 canisters will be deployed in the air, roughly six to 12 miles from the rocket. The canisters will deploy blue-green and red vapor forming artificial clouds, which will allow scientists on the ground to track particle motions.

NASA says the vapor tracers may be visible from New York to North Carolina. There will be ground cameras at Wallops and in Duck, North Carolina to view the vapor tracers.

